World Series: 1982 Brewers reflect on pennant, this year's Crew

The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series for the first time since 1982. Members of the American League pennant-winning team reflected on their run. Hear from Jerry August, Cecil Cooper, Larry Hisle and Robin Yount.



The Milwaukee Brewers reached the World Series for the first time since 1982, and members of that American League pennant-winning team reflected on their run while looking at the 2026 Crew.

1982 Milwaukee Brewers

What they're saying:

Jerry Augustine, Cecil Cooper, Larry Hisle and Robin Yount talked for more than 30 minutes about how the game has changed, what the World Series means to players and fans, and more. Below is a transcript of some highlights from the 1982 Brewers, lightly edited for clarity.

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Sweeping Dodgers in NLCS

Yount: "It was extremely rewarding not just for us fans, but it had to be extremely rewarding for the players to beat the Dodgers four straight after all the challenges we've been up against with them over the years. I'm sure it made everybody feel great.

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Hisle: "In my 80 years on this planet, I have never been more impressed with a team â€“ the way they played against the Dodgers â€“ in my entire life. I felt that it would probably go seven games, every game would be a battle. The Dodgers with their experience, with their superstars, with their great pitching, we would have to really scrape for runs, do everything we could to get a lead and keep it. But those young kids came together in a way I've never witnessed, and they performed in a way that will be remembered as long as the game is being played."

Cooper: "I think Murph said it really well when he said that he had a team of gamers and they got all Hall of Famers. And yet they went out, and they competed. You could tell that every at-bat, the kids really competed. Everybody stepped up, everybody played well, and you could just tell it was a team effort and the way they played all year long. They played the entire series that way, and I came away pretty impressed."

How do 1982 and 2026 compare?

Augustine: "The one thing that the 1982 club had was a group of guys that had respect for each other about going out and playing the game the way it's supposed to be played. And I think you look at 1982 from the beginning, in 1981 going to '82, that's the way it was from spring training on.

"This team was exactly the same: They respect each other, they go out and play hard, they don't give up. When you play this team, you better be ready to play 27 outs. They're going to give it everything they've got. The one thing that impressed me about this ball club, in all three phases of the games â€“ whether it's offense, defense, or pitching â€“ their stats are right at the top of baseball. They go out and perform, and if one guy doesn't do it, the next guy picks them up. It's not just about one guy, it's about a team, and that's exactly the way the '82 team was."

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Yount: "I think really, as far as the playing style â€“ offense and defense and all of that â€“ I'm not so sure there's a lot of comparisons. What I would say is the grit and determination of this team is what I see that relates between the '82 team and this team. These guys are relentless, as we were.

"It's really, really difficult to compare different eras of the game. But there's no question the reason they're playing the game is to win, day in and day out. You can see that clearly. We were certainly that same type of team as far as the most important reason you came to the ballpark each and every day was to try to win a ballgame. You can certainly see that in this team."

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Cooper: "We were together, we had fun, and it seems like these guys are kind of the same kind of a group. They love each other, they like to be around each other, and it shows on the field. I mean, they're high-fiving and jumping up and down and stuff, and we did the same thing. I think on every team that I've been on that has actually won, you kind of like your teammates. You really do like them and you have fun together."

Hisle: "I remember playing with this group, one thing I knew before that umpire said â€˜play ballâ€™ was that every player on that team was going to give 110%. It seemed like every player, when they were playing, said, "I'm going to do something that's going to make everyone remember me." There was an attitude associated with that team that I haven't seen in quite a while, and it was a privilege and an honor for me to be a part of that team.

The 1982 World Series loss

Yount: "You don't concentrate on the hurt side. If you remember, I also said it was the greatest time of my career, but unfortunately the worst time. But the worst time was all the result of a single game. The best part â€“ all the work and fun and everything we did to put ourselves in that position â€“ was also the greatest time of my career. I think most of us agree to that.

"When you get that close to achieving a goal you've set since you were a little kid, if you ever got the opportunity, and that would be to win a World Series, and you get within one game of accomplishing that â€“ yeah, it stings. It hurts. I'm not going to lie, I'll never get over it until the Brewers win one. So I'm hoping this happens sooner rather than in 44 years. Because another 44, I'm not sure I'm going to be here for that one."

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Cooper: "I was fortunate; I participated in three. Once way back in the '70s when I was a young guy, then the second time obviously with the Brewers, and then I was fortunate enough to take part a third time with the Astros as a coach. Emotions do play a big part in it. As a young guy, I didn't really control it as much as I should have. The second time around, enjoy it, but at the same time, try to keep it as a regular game."

On Brewers fans

Yount: "I without question know that the fans of Milwaukee and Wisconsin are the most passionate fans anywhere. I mean, we've waited 44 years for this, since the last time we were there. You can see the excitement throughout the whole state of Wisconsin. It is second to none. Hey, we got a parade when we lost the World Series! How often does that happen?"

Augustine: "Being born and raised in Wisconsin, it's a little bit special for me. Eighty-two was extremely special, seeing how the fans came to the ballpark. It was unbelievable how they reacted to us and the way they cared. Like Robin just said, he put it so well: We had a parade, and we lost the World Series! That was something special. I think if they win the World Series, they're going to ask Robin to come and ride his motorcycle around."

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Cooper: "These are a bunch of guys that are grinders, to me. Every at-bat you watch them, these guys are grinding. They're not up there just whaling away at the first pitch. They're grinding at-bat after at-bat. That's what you do; that's what winners do. That's what guys that are ballers do. It was exciting for me to see it, and I know that the fans are all excited. Hey, I've been in at least one other big market where they have a lot of rabid fans, but Milwaukee is the best."

Captain Christian Yelich

Yount: "First of all, it was very humbling that he asked. He certainly didn't have to. There was nothing that I needed to do or say to influence whether he was going to be a team captain or not. He certainly deserved that, earned that on his own. The fact that the Brewers chose to actually give a captain's â€˜Câ€™ on his jersey and all of that, I think it's great. The timing couldn't have been better for something like this. But the fact that Murph and Christian called me and asked me for my â€˜blessingâ€™ certainly wasn't necessary, but it was very humbling that they thought of that prior to announcing that."

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When is the World Series?

What's next:

The World Series will air on FOX and stream on FOX ONE. FOX6 News has special, local coverage planned throughout the remainder of the season.

Game 1 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 2 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 3 @ TB: Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 4 @ TB: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. CT

Game 5 @ TB: Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 6 @ MIL: Friday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Game 7 @ MIL: Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. CT (if needed)

Continued coverage

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News has shared stories throughout the Milwaukee Brewers' postseason run. Follow the links below to read and watch more coverage of the Crew: