The Brief The Milwaukee Brewers are back in the World Series for the first time since 1982. The club is without legendary broadcaster Bob Uecker, who died in 2023. On Wednesday, the Brewers shared a message from the Uecker family.



The Milwaukee Brewers made it back to the World Series after a 44-year drought, but they'll be there without the legendary Bob Uecker.

Uecker family statement

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, two days before the World Series starts at American Family Field, the club released the following statement from the Uecker family.

Bob Uecker (Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Some moments are worth waiting for. Generations of Brewers fans have held hope in their hearts, season after season, that someday this city would have its chance at another championship.

That day has come.

And with it, a truth we’ve always known is finally getting its due: Milwaukee is special. Its people are special. Our team is special.

We are filled with elation and pride, but also longing. A wish that Bob was here to see it, too.

While we could never speak for him, this is certain: Milwaukee, the Brewers, and the fans meant everything to Bob. Wherever we gather – in a packed stadium, a neighborhood bar, or a living room with the radio turned all the way up – we know he’s right here cheering alongside us.

To the players – You believed in each other and the power of friendship. You carried the city with you every time you took the field, making memories that will last a lifetime. Bob would have been so incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished.

To the Attanasio family, Pat Murphy, and the coaching staff – You believed in Milwaukee. You invested in this franchise and helped build something worthy of the city it represents.

To the broadcast team – Thank you for being the voice of our Milwaukee Brewers. For carrying forward a tradition that meant so much to Bob. For honoring him in ways both big and small. And for being a part of our family.

To Brewers fans – You’ve kept Bob’s spirit alive – through a laugh, a story, a cold beer, or a favorite call. We feel your love for him every day, and our family is forever grateful.

So to everyone who kept waiting, hoping, and showing up: This is our moment.

Milwaukee, let’s get loud, let’s do this together, let’s win OUR way!

The Uecker Family