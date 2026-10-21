The Brief The World Series between the Brewers and Rays starts Friday at American Family Field. The rules about whether the roof will be open or closed differ from the regular season. The current forecast for the first two games looks great as of Wednesday.



The Milwaukee Brewers will host the first two games of the World Series at American Family Field, and weather can impact not just plans for the game – but whether the roof will be open or closed.

World Series weather

Local perspective:

The current forecast for both games looks great! Cooler on Friday and slightly warmer on Saturday for the night games with no rain.

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Weather can have an impact on baseball as warmer air is less dense than cooler air. A baseball can fly easier through warmer air due to less drag on the ball. Warmer temperatures only play a small factor in this, but it is cool to know that weather has an impact.

American Family Field roof

Regular season rules:

Even though the weather is trending in a favorable direction, the rules about whether the roof is opened or closed are different from the regular season to the postseason.

During the regular season, the Brewers decide if the roof will be open or closed based on factors in the weather forecast such as precipitation, temperature and wind. Temperatures near 63 degrees are the approximate threshold for having the roof open, but if it gets colder, the Brewers may close the roof.

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However, there are chances that the roof may need to be opened or closed during a game, but Major League Baseball has rules regarding what can happen laid out in the Brewers Media Guide:

Game begins with the roof open

It shall be closed only in the event of impending rain or other adverse weather conditions. The decision to close the roof shall be made by the home club after consultation with the Umpire Crew Chief.

The Umpire Crew Chief shall notify the visiting club that the roof will be closed due to impending rain or other adverse weather conditions.

The roof may be re-opened by following the procedures for opening the roof as detailed below.

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Game begins with the roof fully/partially closed

It may be opened when, in the opinion of the home club, the climatic environment has reached a level where fan comfort and enjoyment will be best served by opening the roof to the natural atmospheric conditions after consultation with the Umpire Crew Chief and/or Commissioner’s designee.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the following guidelines should be applied when opening the roof during a game: The roof may be opened only once during the game. The Umpire Crew Chief will be notified at the commencement of the inning that the roof will be opened at the respective inning’s conclusion. The Umpire Crew Chief shall notify the visiting club, which may challenge the opening of the roof if it feels that a competitive imbalance will arise. In such an event, the Umpire Crew Chief shall make a final decision based on the merits of the challenge. The roof opening should begin between innings.

The roof may be opened only once during the game.

The Umpire Crew Chief will be notified at the commencement of the inning that the roof will be opened at the respective inning’s conclusion.

The Umpire Crew Chief shall notify the visiting club, which may challenge the opening of the roof if it feels that a competitive imbalance will arise. In such an event, the Umpire Crew Chief shall make a final decision based on the merits of the challenge.

The roof opening should begin between innings.

Postseason rules:

During the postseason, the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office takes complete control and makes the final decision regarding the roof's position – in consultation with the home team and umpire crew chief – according to MLB.

Ball hits roof rules

Dig deeper:

At American Family Field, the following rules apply for a ball that hits any part of the roof – including the truss or cables.

If a batted ball strikes the roof in fair territory, the ball is in play. If caught by a fielder, the batter is out, and runners advance at their own risk.

If a batted ball strikes the roof in foul territory, it is a dead ball.

If a batted ball strikes the roof over fair territory but lands found, it's a foul ball

If a batted ball strike the roof over fair territory and lands fair, it is a fair ball.

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As Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen wrote of roofed MLB ballparks earlier this month: "Put simply, any ball that hits the roof of a stadium over fair territory is a live ball."

Tropicana Field, the domed home of the Tampa Bay Rays, has ground rules about batted balls that hit the catwalk, lights or suspended objects above the field. Those rules came into play during the American League Division Series.

Tropicana Field roof

The backstory:

The Brewers play the Tampa Rays at Tropicana Field on Monday, Oct. 26 and Tuesday, Oct. 27. The stadium's roof is relatively new. In 2024, Category 3 Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off the stadium where people were taking shelter. A French company designed a specialized material, and the new roo was completed in November 2025. Full interior repairs were finished in April 2026.