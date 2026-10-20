World Series: Young Brewers fan surprised with Game 2 tickets

The Brief Samson Herman received free World Series tickets after his viral Brewers interview touched fans. Two local business owners bought tickets for the 13-year-old fan and his father, David. The pair will attend Game 2 on Saturday following a pregame tailgate with the generous donors.



Many know the clip – "WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES!" – Samson Herman's moment of pure bliss when the Brewers won the NLCS caught the attention of two generous fans who brought his story full circle, surprising him with tickets to see the Brewers play in the World Series.

Samson Herman

A sweet moment

The backstory:

It was poetic. Samson, the kid who was excited more than anyone for the Brewers – his team – to win the NLCS. Now gets to go with them.

"Well, I was really happy and thankful for them that they had such kind hearts to give me tickets to the world series," Samson said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Coming full circle

What To Know:

Two Milwaukee area business owners, Joshua Meyer and Santiago Speranza, bought two World Series tickets, wanting to get them to Samson.

Meyer got the idea from his wife, who saw the video on FOX6 and teared up.

Joshua Meyer and Santiago Speranza

"And when you see his story, when you see the way that he reacted to the win, I mean, it's a no-brainer. You know, essentially what we enjoy to do is to give back to the community the best we can," Meyer said.

"And when you give so much but don't expect anything in return, the blessings are infinite," Speranza said.

Samson has been a Brewers fan his whole life, passed on from his dad, David.

"This completes the story this is the last puzzle piece. It's unprecedented that people that we don't know can have this type of kindness and generosity. I just I don't think it would necessarily happen in any other city," Samson's dad said.

Related article

It's a gift that will bring a father and son closer. Samson, at only 13 years old, knows how valuable that is.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I’m just super happy for the experience that I get because I know lots of people don't get to," Samson said. "And go Brewers!"

What's next:

Samson and his dad will meet up with Meyers and Speranza at a tailgate before Game 2 on Saturday.

Meyer is also giving away two more tickets on his company’s Facebook, M-L Meyer Construction and Roofing, and those winners will be there too.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.