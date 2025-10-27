Woman who killed Sussex family's dog faces new burglary charges

The Brief A woman who previously pleaded guilty to killing a Sussex family's dog is back in court on new burglary charges. Kielee Sonnemann is now accused of breaking into an empty house and stealing firearms from it. Sonnemann had just been released from a nine-month jail sentence.



The woman who killed a family’s dog while babysitting is back in trouble with the law.

Police say she took at least a dozen guns after a break-in.

New burglary charges

What we know:

Investigators say they made the connection to Kielee Sonnemann after one member of the group she was with turned in two guns to the sheriff’s department and agreed to an interview with detectives.

A Waukesha County detective testified that 19-year-old Kielee Sonnemann broke into an empty home last month.

Kielee Sonnemann in court

Investigators say she was with at least three other people – some of them minors.

The owner hadn’t lived there for three years but kept guns inside.

He later discovered, quote, "12 to 15 guns were missing" after noticing the broken window.

Investigators say Sonnemann was part of a group that went around looking for abandoned homes:

"Do you recall how many times the juveniles said they had been in victim A’s residence?" asked defense attorney Jessica Klein.

"We have varying accounts. Some say two to three times. Others said four to five times," replied Waukesha County Detective Eric Ranchau.

Investigators say Sonnemann later drove the group to Menomonee Park where they fired rounds from the stolen guns.

"Is the defendant a convicted felon?" asked prosecutor Abbey Nickolie, to which the detective answered, "yes."

When Sonnemann was arrested for burglary, she had just been released from a nine-month jail sentence.

2024 case

The backstory:

In November 2024, Sonnemann entered guilty pleas after stabbing a dog in the chest with scissors while babysitting children.

She wrapped a plastic bag over the 8-year-old chihuahua’s head and hid the body under blankets.

Her attorney at the time said Sonnemann suffered from bipolar disorder.

"It is a horrible thing I’ve done. I don’t know why I did it," Sonnemann said in court in 2024.

In this new case, Sonnemann denied taking or firing any guns, but did tell investigators she took loose change from the home and bought gumballs with it.

"With that Ms. Sonnemann, I am binding this over for trial," said Court Commissioner Kevin Costello.

FOX6 spoke with the homeowner off-camera. He said me most of his guns have been returned.

As far as Sonnemann is concerned, the homeowner simply said, "lock her up."