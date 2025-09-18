Woman killed after being struck by MPD squad, aunt speaks out

The Brief A woman is dead after she was struck by a Milwaukee police squad vehicle. Police say she was lying in the alleyway when she was hit. Her family, who identified the victim as Hayley Linville, has no idea why she was on the ground in the first place.



The family of a woman killed after being hit by an MPD squad still has a lot of questions.

It happened Tuesday morning, Sept. 16, on Milwaukee's far south side.

Investigators say the 31-year-old was lying in the entrance of an alleyway when she was hit, and the family worries about why she was on the ground in the first place.

"When I heard why she called me, I was just a mess."

Related article

Remembering Hayley Linville

What they're saying:

It's a tragic situation that Kathy Tyson is still trying to comprehend.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Hayley Linville

"I didn’t think I would have to deal with another death so soon. Especially not somebody who’s only 31," said Tyson.

On Tuesday, she got a call from family, letting her know her niece, Hayley Linville, was killed after a Milwaukee police squad vehicle struck her.

Police say they were called to 20th and Lapham to check on a woman who was walking in and out of the street.

Investigators say the 31-year-old was lying at the entrance of the alleyway when she was hit.

Milwaukee police investigation at 20th and Lapham

"It’s not like this was midnight. This was 11 in the morning," added Tyson.

Linville's aunt says she has no idea why her niece was on the ground in the first place. She worries about how she got there.

"She was walking erratically, which is something that could happen when your blood sugar’s low and also passing out," said Tyson.

The Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigative agency on the case and says an autopsy is being conducted and toxicology is pending.

They do not believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Milwaukee police investigation at 20th and Lapham

"I’m hoping that this is going to be a wake-up call for the police department," said Tyson.

Tyson says her niece is the mother of two and had a bubbly personality.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"She was just a good-hearted person who would do anything for anybody," said Tyson.

She's remembering her life while trying to get more answers about her death.

"We’re going to spend the rest of our lives missing her so much," said Tyson.

GoFundMe

What you can do:

Kathy Tyson created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs and other expenses. You can head to the GoFundMe page to learn more and donate.