Woman hit by car in Sussex; transported by Flight For Life

A 57-year-old woman was flown to the hospital with serious injuries in a Flight For Life after she was hit by a car on Tuesday, March 19.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on Waukesha Ave near Silver Spring in Sussex.

Law enforcement said the 50-year-old woman driving the car did stay on the scene, and that both women are from the area.

Authorities said the area was shut down for multiple hours.

Investigators are still looking into what led up to the crash.