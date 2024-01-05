Woman found dead in Franklin motel room; police investigating
article
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Police are investigating a death inside a Franklin motel on Friday morning, Jan. 5.
According to the Franklin Police Department, they received a 911 call at about 4:43 a.m. about a person lying on the floor in a room at the Modern 41 Motel.
When first responders arrived, the victim, a 41-year-old Milwaukee woman, was found dead.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police say there is no evidence indicating there is any immediate threat to the public.