Wisconsin's senators split on Trump acquittal

article

The U.S. Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection on Saturday, Feb. 13.

Senators voted 57-43 in favor of convicting the former president -- 10 votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to find Trump guilty.

Votes were largely cast along party lines; all 50 Democrats voted to convict as did seven members of the Republican party. As expected, Wisconsin's senators were split, aligned with their party majorities, on Saturday.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, voted to find Trump guilty. Sen. Ron Johnson, a Republican and vocal supporter of Trump, voted not guilty.

U.S. House managers presented articles of impeachment to the Senate on Jan. 25, a sole charge of incitement of insurrection, for Trump's alleged role in the deadly Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

Wisconsin swing state in the 2020 presidential race that President Joe Biden ultimately won by roughly 20,000 votes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Statements from Sen. Tammy Baldwin (via Twitter)

Trump incited a violent insurrection against the will of the people, Congress, and our Democracy. He did nothing to stop it and tried to steal the election based on the big lie that it was stolen from him. Trump should be held accountable, so I voted to hold him accountable.

I voted for convicting Trump because he should be held accountable for inciting a violent insurrection against the will of the people, Congress, and our Democracy. He should be held accountable for violating his oath of office and failing to support and defend our Constitution.

Statement from Sen. Ron Johnson

"The Democrats’ vindictive and divisive political impeachment is over. While there are still many questions that remain unanswered, I do know neither the Capitol breach nor this trial should have ever occurred. Hopefully, true healing can now begin."