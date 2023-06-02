Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Tyree Williams for 'disturbing pattern of violence'

U.S. Marshals said there is a warrant out for the arrest of 29-year-old Tyree Williams. He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Authorities said he knows about the warrant – but is choosing to ignore it.

"(He has) a very disturbing pattern of violence," explained the U.S. Marshal profiling his case. "He has a criminal history that reads like Grand Theft Auto game."

Marshals said Williams is considered armed and dangerous. They say in February 2020, Milwaukee police were called to a shooting at a gas station near 76th and Villard. Surveillance video shows a shootout between two people. Police said no one was hurt, but when all was said and done, several items were left behind.

"On the scene, they recovered several shell casings as well as a baseball cap with a ‘Marvin the Martian’ logo on it," the marshal said.

Tyree Williams

Police sent the hat to the Wisconsin Crime Lab. Prosecutors said DNA identified Williams as one of the shooters.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds. The marshal said he has tattoos on his nick, wrist and arms.

Marshals said Williams has a lengthy criminal history. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal tip line: 414-217-3707. You will remain anonymous.