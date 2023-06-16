Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Trayrell Nettles sought, child homicide cover-up

article

U.S. Marshals need your help finding 35-year-old Trayrell Nettles – wanted for harboring/aiding a felon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In July 2020, a 2-year-old child was shot and killed near 105th and Daphne in Milwaukee. Authorities say Nettles helped cover up the homicide.

U.S. Marshals said the child’s mother, Jasmine Daniels, was convicted of child neglect causing death for accidentally shooting her daughter in her home. Prosecutors said, at first, she gave multiple stories on how the child was shot. Prosecutors accuse Nettles of taking the gun from the crime scene.

"Believed to have cleaned up the scene of a shooting," explained the U.S. Marshal covering the case.

After the shooting, witnesses told police they saw a man running out of the house with a gun. U.S. Marshals said Nettles soon became a suspect. He was charged but never showed up to court, and he hasn’t been seen since.

U.S. Marshals said Nettles is fully aware that there’s now a warrant for his arrest.

"Nettles is still in the Milwaukee area," the marshal explained.

U.S. Marshals said finding Nettles has been difficult. They said he is also wanted for possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

Nettles is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 400 pounds. He has the tattoo of a cross on his right arm.

U.S. Marshals discourage anyone from helping Nettles hide as they, too, could face a charge for harboring and aiding a fugitive. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.