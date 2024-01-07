Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Terrance Moore sought for child sex assault

Investigators are searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a young child. U.S. Marshals say Terrance L. Moore has evaded arrest since charges were brought in the case.

"If you knew what Mr. Moore was accused of, you wouldn’t have any sympathy for him," the U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Milwaukee police began investigating the 30-year-old in April 2023 when someone came forward saying he repeatedly sexually assaulted a young child. Charges were brought in November, but investigators say Moore went on the run.

"I believe Mr. Moore is definitely aware of the investigation and also that a warrant has now been issued for his arrest," the marshal said.

Moore has distinct tattoos on his face and neck. He has the state of Wisconsin outlined on his neck with the word "Milwaukee" in the middle. A Brewers logo is on the center of his neck. Moore also has a teardrop tattoo underneath his right eye and a cross on his cheek.

Terrance Moore

Moore has been known to stay in Milwaukee and West Bend.

"I would definitely consider Mr. Moore dangerous," the marshal said.

Moore is 5’8" tall and weighs 190 pounds.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Moore to call the U.S. Marshal tip line at 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.