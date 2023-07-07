Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Rovonte Wallace sought, Milwaukee shooting

article

The Milwaukee Police Department and U.S. Marshals need your help finding 28-year-old Rovonte Wallace.

He’s wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violation of parole and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"That seems to be the thing these days – pull out a gun as soon as you get into an argument," explained the U.S. marshal overseeing the case.

Prosecutors said, on Dec. 1, 2022, Wallace’s girlfriend got into an argument on Facebook with a woman she knew.

Later that day, prosecutors said Wallace’s girlfriend got into a confrontation with the same woman near 64th and Silver Spring – only this time Wallace and another man got involved. The two men exchanged gunfire.

64th and Silver Spring shooting scene (Milwaukee; Dec. 1, 2022)

Prosecutors said Wallace stood over the victim while he was already injured on the ground and shot him.

"They both flee the scene after the incident," the U.S. marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said the victim survived but now suffers from vision loss.

"Obviously childish games become reality, and now you have somebody that could become blind for the rest of their lives," he said.

"He knows this warrant is out there. People have told him. Family has told him," said the marshal.

Wallace is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 290 pounds.

Rovonte Wallace

"He’s also got a very distinguished tattoo. He obviously was a fan of the Transformers; he has an autobot on his neck which is very large," the marshal said.

Wallace is believed to have ties to the Milwaukee area and Iowa. U.S. Marshals said those caught helping Wallace could be charged with harboring and aiding a fugitive.

Anyone with information on Wallace's whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal Tip line 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.