Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Christopher Scott sought in teens' deaths

The Brief U.S. Marshals need the public's help to find 15-year-old Christopher Scott. Officials said he set up a drug deal with the intent of committing robbery, but it led to the deaths of two teens. Call U.S. Marshals if you can help in any way: 414-297-3707



A sleepover led to a crime that left two teens dead. Investigators said three friends hatched a plan to carry out an armed robbery on the city’s far south side back in May 2024.

"Bad decisions were made, and the actions were just completely reckless," the marshal on the case said.

U.S. Marshals said 15-year-old Christopher Scott had stolen a gun from a family member and wanted to use it in a robbery.

"He set up a drug deal with some of his friends and the plan was to ultimately rob the two other juveniles he was buying drugs from," the marshal said.

Police said, when the friends went to buy weed from 15-year-olds Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso, Scott pulled out the gun. The two boys fought back.

"Scott was able to get control of the gun and ultimately shot and killed the two juveniles he was robbing," the investigator said.

Surveillance from outside an apartment at 14th and Halsey caught it all. A 13-year-old and 16-year-old were arrested, but U.S. Marshals said Scott took off.

"Obviously, somebody is helping Scott, whether it’s family or friends," the marshal said.

The Milwaukee boy also has ties to the greater Minneapolis area.

"Whoever is out there helping Scott needs to make the decision to help bring him to justice and have him stop running from this," the marshal said.

Christopher Scott is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. The 15-year-old may now have braces and braids in his hair.

Anyone with information about Scott is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshals tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.