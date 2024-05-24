Milwaukee shooting; sleepover turns into crime, shooter on the run

It was a sleepover that turned into a crime. That is what prosecutors say about the death of two teenagers.

A 13-year-old boy will remain in juvenile custody – at least for now. He faces a juvenile petition of two counts of felony murder and one count of armed robbery. Another teen boy is in custody – and police say a third, charged as an adult, is on the run.

The grandparents of the 13-year-old boy addressed the court on Friday, May 24 during a detention hearing.

"I know he is truly remorseful for this, and he knows the gravity of situation," the boy's grandfather said. "We want him to learn his lesson. He's freshly turned 13. He’s scared. I think the best place would be home with him."

Prosecutors say the boy was one of three teens involved in a drug-deal set up to rob 15-year-olds Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso.

Alejandro Sanchez and Monroe Weso

Court filings say the 13-year-old and another 15-year-old boy went to a 16-year-old boy's home on May 18 to spend the night. While there, prosecutors say the 15-year-old pulled out a gun he said he stole from a cousin and said, "He wanted to rob someone."

Court documents say they planned to buy weed from Sanchez and Weso and rob them. Surveillance cameras outside an apartment building captured it all.

When the 15-year-old pulled out the gun, filings say there was a struggle – and the 15-year-old shot Sanchez and Weso. Fillings say Sanchez was heard yelling "why," called 911, and said, "I don't want to die…I think my friend is dead." Then the line went silent.

"It is terribly tragic, it really is, for everyone involved," said Katryna Childs Rhodes, Milwaukee County Juvenile Court commissioner.

Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 16-year-old. His attorney called police in the days after the shooting – identifying him.

Police are still looking for the 15-year-old who pulled the trigger.