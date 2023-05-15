Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Christopher Aschik sentenced to 6 years

article

A Waukesha County judge sentenced Christopher Aschik on Friday, May 12 to six years prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a January 2020 drug deal that turned fatal.

Aschik was found guilty in April 2023 by a Waukesha County jury of first-degree reckless homicide. He had previously been one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted fugitives.

Authorities tied Aschik to a drug deal turned fatal in the Village of Pewaukee. Waukesha County authorities say a man was found slumped over in a parking lot in January 2020. That man died of an overdose.

"Mr. Aschik and the victim in this matter were associated; they did know each other for a period of time," a U.S. marshal explained in February 2022.