Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Bruce Wright sought for fleeing police

U.S. Marshals have asked for the community’s help finding 34-year-old Bruce Wright. He is wanted for fleeing and eluding, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

"He shows an utter lack of regard for the safety of the community," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "Don’t feel like you need to approach him – just anything that you can, help where was he last seen, is he associated to any car you may have seen."

U.S. Marshals said Wright began parole in March after serving five years for a federal drug trafficking conviction. But just days after being released, authorities said he got into a high-speed chase with the Milwaukee Police Department down Layton Boulevard.

"Mr. Wright was going at speeds of 90-plus miles an hour, trying to evade the police he would drive onto oncoming traffic," the marshal said.

Police said Wright blew through every traffic signal.

"Ultimately, Mr. Wright lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a median – he then tried to flee on foot," the marshal said. "They (police) went back to the area, they saw him throw something, it turned out to be Glock 17 handgun."

U.S. Marshals said Wright posted bail.

"He was released onto the streets with the promise that he would appear back in court for his hearings which he has since failed to do," the marshal said.

U.S. Marshals said the search for Wright is focused in Milwaukee.

"He still resides in Milwaukee, the information we’ve been receiving so far," the marshal said.

Wright is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 270 pounds. He has a gold grill on his teeth.

Anyone with information on Wright's whereabouts is encouraged to call the U.S. Marshal tipline: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.