Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Brandon Hunt sought for bank robbery

U.S. Marshals said, while it may be in his name, Brandon Hunt is the person authorities are seeking.

"Despite Hunt’s last name, we are on the hunt for him," a marshal on the case said.

Investigators said Hunt and another man robbed a North Shore Bank in Milwaukee in 2015. Court records show the pair got away with thousands of dollars in cash. Authorities said the men took off in a car – but didn’t realize the stolen money was being tracked with GPS.

"Milwaukee police did locate them, did get in a vehicle pursuit and arrested both of them," the marshal said.

Hunt was convicted federally for armed bank robbery. He served most of his sentence. But authorities say the 29-year-old escaped from a halfway house in November.

Brandon Hunt

"Despite having less than six months left on his sentence, he is out in the community right now, and we are hunting him down," the investigator said.

The Milwaukee man wears his city with pride with a tattoo of the skyline on his neck, "time is money" written on his body, and a saying that has motivated many on the run.

"He does have a large tattoo on his arm that says ‘Just Do It,’" the marshal said.

Hunt is described as 6 feet, 3 inches tall and 187 pounds. Authorities said he has connections to the Milwaukee area.

U.S. Marshals encourage anyone with information about Jones to call their tip line: 414-297-3707. You will remain anonymous.