Former Wisconsin's Most Wanted man sentenced for 2014 crimes

A Milwaukee man, previously named one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted, was sentenced to two years in prison Friday, July 14.

Charles Bowens, 41, was convicted of harboring/aiding a felon and bail jumping. However, he was originally wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

In addition to prison time, Bowens was sentenced to two years of extended supervision. He was also granted credit for more than a year served behind bars.

U.S. Marshals said the original shooting in question happened near 76th and Locust in April 2014. It happened during an Xbox sale that Bowens helped arrange.

During the sale, authorities said the victim thought the "mystery buyer" was reaching for cash; Instead, the buyer pulled out a gun.

A witness said, after the victim and another person had some discussion in a car, there were two gunshots, according to authorities. The victim then fell out of the car.

The victim was shot more than once and survived the injuries. He told police he watched the people involved run away and leave him.

A different man, 45-year-old Deshun Smith, was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was sentenced in 2017 to seven years in prison and three years of extended supervision.