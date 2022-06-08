Wisconsin's abortion ban; Gov. Evers calls on GOP to repeal

article

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.

As part of a tweet posted on Wednesday morning, June 8, the governor issued the following statement:

Every single Wisconsinite should have the right to consult their family, their faith, and their doctor to make a reproductive healthcare decision that is right for them.

Every single Wisconsinite should be able to make that deeply personal decision without interference from politicians who don't know anything about their life circumstances, values, or responsibilities.

Republicans legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session. They ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.

"This isn’t about politics — it’s about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing," Evers said in a statement. "It’s about making sure the people we care about get the healthcare they need when they need it."

All of the Republicans running in the Aug. 9 primary to challenge Evers support a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions for circumstances such as rape or incest. Republicans are expected to retain their strong legislative majority following the November election.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu did not immediately reply to messages seeking their reaction to Evers’ special session call. Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in May that he would like to see exceptions for rape and incest if Wisconsin’s ban on abortion takes effect, signaling future political fights over the scope of the ban should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Evers called on the Legislature to meet on June 22 to repeal the dormant 1849 law that makes abortion a criminal offense except to save the recipient's life. If the Supreme Court repeals repeals Roe, as was detailed in a leaked draft opinion, the state law would go back into effect.

"We can’t wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep," Evers said. "We must act now."

Wisconsin's abortion ban law is expected to be challenged in court should Roe be overturned. One major question is how that ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman's emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Evers and other supporters of abortion rights have pointed to polls that show widespread support for keeping abortion legal. A Marquette University Law School poll last year found that 61% of Wisconsin residents support the right to an abortion "in all or most cases."

"It’s time to listen to the people of Wisconsin and to act to protect our freedoms, our health, our lives and our futures," said Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, in a statement supporting Evers' special session call.

Reaction

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Rapid Response Director Hannah Menchhoff

"Republicans have made themselves clear: if they get control of state government, they’ll take away all access to abortion and might even sign more extreme laws than the pre-Roe ban already on the books. Governor Evers is the only gubernatorial candidate on the ballot who will protect Wisconsinites’ access to abortion. He will never stop fighting to preserve reproductive freedoms."

A Better Wisconsin Together Deputy Director, Mike Browne

"No judge, no politician, no elected or partisan-appointed official should be able to take away our right to make personal medical decisions for ourselves, or take away our ability to decide if and when we want to start a family. Governor Evers knows this, and our legislators should, too.

"Our freedom to make personal health and medical decisions ourselves is in jeopardy. Governor Evers is right to call a special session and demand legislators act to protect Wisconsinites from a 173 year law that, if allowed to stand, takes away their rights.

"Without the protection of Roe v. Wade, and with the criminal abortion ban still on the books, local clinics that are vital to our communities could be forced to close their doors for good, barring thousands of Wisconsinites from access to essential medical care.

"By punishing not only those who are in critical need of reproductive healthcare, but also the medical professionals giving them a safe choice, legislators who support the criminal abortion ban are telling Wisconsinites one thing: your body, their choice.

"Regardless of party lines, there is clearly only one right decision here: repeal the criminal abortion ban in Wisconsin."

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski

"I applaud the Governor for calling our legislature back to work to take action and repeal the criminal abortion ban from 1849 that is still on the books in Wisconsin. This pre-civil war ban would be revived as soon as Roe v. Wade falls, ban abortions even in the case of rape or incest, and sentence doctors with felonies. With the uncertain fate of Roe, it’s important now more than ever to overturn this statute that will impact women’s health.

"As Wisconsin’s State Treasurer, I know that reproductive freedom isn’t just a healthcare issue, it’s a critical economic security issue too. Studies show that when women aren’t allowed to make their own health care decisions and are turned away from an abortion, they can face setbacks in employment, end up living in poverty at higher rates, and have higher amounts of debt. Not only are there individual impacts for people who are faced with unintended pregnancies, but there will be consequences for the business community as they seek to recruit and retain workers. Research has shown that employers in states with abortion restrictions often face higher rates of turnover and absenteeism, and face challenges in attracting employees.

"The majority of Wisconsinites don’t want Roe to be overturned, it’s time for the legislature to act to ensure that the will of the people is the law of the land. I hope that legislative leaders don’t choose to ignore the voices of the Wisconsinites, and instead vote to protect health, safety, and economic security by repealing this archaic statute."

Associated Press contributed to this post.