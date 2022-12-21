Wisconsin winter storm compounds Christmas travel stress

Holiday travel is stressful enough, and the weather is making it even worse. A winter storm warning takes effect Thursday morning, Dec. 22 for all of southeast Wisconsin, lasting until Saturday morning.

If you plan on traveling by plane or train on Thursday, good luck. You should expect delays and cancelations.

A lot of people did not want to risk it, so they changed their flights.

The major airlines trying to help out by waiving fees so people could get out before the storm.

"My anxiety level at work this morning was a little high," said Kim Ridgway, headed to Baltimore.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport was a busy place on Wednesday.

"I can’t wait to see my grandson, my son, my daughter-in-law," said Keven Ridgway.

Travelers said they were looking forward to leaving Wisconsin behind for the holidays.

"We left northern Wisconsin at 10 this morning because we had no idea what the weather was going to be like," said Kim Ridgway.

Kim and Keven Ridgway

The Ridgways were supposed to fly out Thursday but didn't want to chance it and switched their flight.

Most major airlines waived change fees ahead of the winter storm.

"We were just blessed beyond measure," said Kim Ridgway.

With the storm comes uncertainty, with travelers worried about potential cancelations.

Amtrak canceled some trips ahead of the storm.

Tony Favata

"A day early definitely helped," said Tony Favata.

Favata felt lucky because he happened to book a flight before the snow and wind hit the area. He was bound and determined to be with three kids for Christmas.

"I actually contemplated driving just in case flights got canceled," said Favata.

Travelers said being with family might be the best gift this Christmas.

"It’s probably the most important thing that I have to look forward to at the end of the year," said Favata.