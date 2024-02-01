Wisconsin Wi-Fi donation to Ukraine; Irpin schools, city benefit

Advanced Wireless, Inc. (AWI) of Franklin announced at a news conference in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 1 the donation and pending shipment of more than 800 site survivable Wi-Fi access points to the city of Irpin, Ukraine.

A news release says the donation is being made through AWI’s "Wireless Schools Initiative" grant program.

The bulk of the access points will be installed throughout the Irpin school district -- with the remainder being utilized in local government facilities.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The donation is being made in partnership with nonprofit organizations Friends of Be An Angel, Wisconsin Ukrainians and the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is a Sister City of Irpin, Ukraine. Back in July 2022, Milwaukee police collected police equipment to ship to Ukraine to aid in the fight against the Russian invasion.