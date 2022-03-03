Ballet company changes name amid Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ballet company RBT presented "Swan Lake" at the Riverside Theater. The performance came after the group changed its name from "Russian Ballet Theatre."
Russia-Ukraine war: Cease-fire attempt fails amid more shelling
What looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from two cities in Ukraine quickly is not holding, according to Ukrainian officials.
'Ukraine Strong:' Black Husky Brewing fundraiser shows support
Milwaukee continues to find sways to support the people of Ukraine. Saturday, that support included a cold beer at Black Husky Brewing.
Milwaukee's sister city in Ukraine damaged, mayors speak
Irpin, Ukraine – Milwaukee's sister city – is facing increased damage by the Russian military and bombings. The cities' mayors spoke Friday.
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia amid Ukraine invasion
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and any card issued outside the country will not work at Russian stores or ATMs.
Elon Musk says Starlink won't block Russian state media in Ukraine: 'Sorry to be a free speech absolutist'
Elon Musk overnight said "some governments" had asked SpaceX to block Russian state media on its Starlink internet satellites but said, "We will not do so unless at gunpoint."
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner jailed in Russia after vapes found in luggage: reports
Phoenix Mercury player and WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner has been jailed in Russia after vape cartridges were found in her luggage at a Moscow airport, according to multiple reports.
Russia-Ukraine war: What to know after Russians take Europe's largest nuclear plant
Russia blocks Twitter, Facebook access, expanding media crackdown
Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified a crackdown on media outlets and individuals who fail to hew to the Kremlin line on the war in Ukraine.
Russian businessman puts up $1 million bounty for arrest of Vladimir Putin
Putin is rumored to be considering declaring martial law in Russia
Mila Kunis, a 'proud' Ukrainian, and husband Ashton Kutcher launch fundraiser to match $3 million in donations
Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have vowed to match $3 million in donations to the people of the actress' native country Ukraine.
Vladimir Putin needs to be assassinated, U.S. senator says
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham says someone in Russia needs to step up and kill President Vladimir Putin for the good of the world.
Milwaukee lights up blue and gold for Ukraine
Several Milwaukee buildings and landmarks will light up blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine starting on Sunday, March 6 at dusk.
EXPLAINER: How dangerous was Russia’s nuclear plant strike?
Russian lawmakers approve 15-year prison penalty for 'fake' war reports
Russians could face prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the Russian government's position on the war in Ukraine, a move that comes as authorities block access to foreign media outlets.
Watch: Notre Dame, other European cathedrals ring bells in unison in support of Ukraine
Watch as the bells of the Notre Dame cathedral and others echoed through Europe on Thursday in a call for peace in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.
Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus, CEO says
Airbnb has suspended all operations in Russia and Belarus. The company is also offering free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.
Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished a blaze at Europe’s biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released.
Russians in Wisconsin show Ukraine support, solidarity
In Wisconsin, the tide of solidarity with the people of Ukraine has been rising – including among Russians.