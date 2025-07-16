Wisconsin transplant surgeon accused of possessing child porn

The Brief A Wisconsin transplant surgeon is accused of possessing child pornography. The accused is 46-year-old Calvin Eriksen. Federal court filings indicated agents have been tracking Eriksen since 2023.



He is tasked with saving lives. Now a Wisconsin transplant surgeon has been charged by federal prosecutors with possessing child pornography.

Accused of possessing child porn

What we know:

On Tuesday, July 15, federal agents showed up at a home in a Brookfield subdivision. It was the culmination of a nearly two-year Homeland Security child sex crimes investigation.

Agents arrested 46-year-old Calvin Eriksen. Eriksen is a transplant surgeon at Children's Wisconsin, Froedtert Hospital, and he is also an assistant professor at Medical College of Wisconsin. Eriksen appeared in a federal courtroom later on Tuesday. He is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.

Timeline:

In 2023, a Homeland Security agent in West Palm Beach, Florida was monitoring sex-related online chat rooms. The agent was pretending to be a 29-year-old woman with an 8-year-old daughter. When a user messaged that he wanted to have sex with both of them, the user said he was a surgeon in Wisconsin.

According to federal court documents, the lurid conversations continued online for several months, until the man stopped messaging.

In July 2024, the undercover agent spotted a variation of the user's screen name in another chat room – and started the conversations again.

Filings say the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children found the user uploaded two files of apparent child pornography. One of those videos was sent from a Froedtert Hospital IP address.

A warrant for the Kik user profile later found more than 350 pictures and more than 60 videos, and distributed them on various group chats. The user said online, "I am a surgeon. I do liver surgeries. Yes surgeries for liver cancer and other liver conditions, including liver transplants." His profiles have since been scrubbed from the three health system's websites.

Eriksen in court

What's next:

A federal judge ordered Eriksen released on a signature bond with location monitoring and curfew.

Messages to a federal public defender who appeared with Eriksen have gone unreturned. FOX6 News messages to Froedtert Hospital, Children's Wisconsin and Medical College of Wisconsin have also been unreturned.

It is unclear if Eriksen has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. Eriksen is due back in federal court later in July.