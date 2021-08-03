Wisconsin tourism gets financial boost, $10M from ARPA funds

Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3 that $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.

Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded to regional entities through a competitive application process to eligible infrastructure projects such as convention centers, travel infrastructure, public or nonprofit attractions, and more.

Despite the pandemic, a news release from the governor's office said Wisconsin’s tourism industry supported more than 157,000 jobs across the state and had a $17.3 billion impact on the state economy in 2020. So far in 2021, the industry is seeing recovery above 2020 numbers as travelers make up for missed vacations while reconnecting with friends and family.

Individuals and businesses can receive more information about the grants, including how to apply.