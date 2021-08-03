Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Wisconsin tourism gets financial boost, $10M from ARPA funds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 18 mins ago
Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3 that $10 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds will be used to help promote, maintain, or bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry.

Grants of up to $3.5 million will be awarded to regional entities through a competitive application process to eligible infrastructure projects such as convention centers, travel infrastructure, public or nonprofit attractions, and more. 

Despite the pandemic, a news release from the governor's office said Wisconsin’s tourism industry supported more than 157,000 jobs across the state and had a $17.3 billion impact on the state economy in 2020. So far in 2021, the industry is seeing recovery above 2020 numbers as travelers make up for missed vacations while reconnecting with friends and family. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Individuals and businesses can receive more information about the grants, including how to apply.

Senate poll: Barnes leads Milwaukee County Democrats
slideshow

Senate poll: Barnes leads Milwaukee County Democrats

A first public poll of Wisconsin’s Democratic primary for U.S. Senate reveals Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes leading the crowded field.

USA Triathlon along Milwaukee's lakefront Aug. 7-8
slideshow

USA Triathlon along Milwaukee's lakefront Aug. 7-8

USA Triathlon is heading back to Milwaukee’s lakefront for the 2021 Toyota Age Group National Championships.

Kenosha arsons, gas station fire, woman charged

A Kenosha woman is charged in connection with a string of arson incidents in late July. Prosecutors say one of the fires happened at a gas station. Some connected to the gas station said they're grateful for a good Samaritan who happened to be driving by and was able to help extinguish the fire.