Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Patrol: Aerial enforcement Aug. 29 through Sept. 3

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin State Patrol aerial enforcement

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air ahead of Labor Day.

Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Thursday, Aug. 31

  • I-39 – Portage County

Friday, Sept. 1

  • US 12 – Sauk County           

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sunday, Sept. 3

  • I-94 – Eau Claire County

A news release says aerial enforcement is one way to enhance public safety efforts. From the air, it is much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce State Patrol’s goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers.