Brief Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are conducting aerial traffic enforcement this weekend. Pilots will patrol interstates in two southeast Wisconsin counties. WisDOT said the aerial enforcement plan is a way to enhance public safety efforts.



Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are scheduled to keep an eye out this weekend in two counties for traffic violations.

With the weather heating up, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the primary mission is public safety. To ensure that happens, an aerial enforcement plan is scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday. It involves enforcing traffic laws to help make sure drivers reach their destinations safely.

The State Patrol’s Air Support Unit is set to patrol in the following areas:

I-94 in Kenosha County on Saturday, June 21

I-41 in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, June 22

WisDOT said the aerial enforcement plan is a way to enhance public safety efforts. When in the air, the department said pilots can easily spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. Pilots will observe a violation, then communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.

The department said many of the aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the State Patrol’s goal of improving safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.