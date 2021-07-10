Wisconsin State Fair, Summerfest hiring, hold joint 'Job Fest'

Two events in Milwaukee are looking for help – and they aren't typical office jobs.

The ‘’Summer Fair Job Fest'' is the first of its kind, combining Wisconsin’s two largest summer events – Wisconsin State Fair and Summerfest – on Saturday, July 10.

Some of the applicants were so excited that they actually applied to both.

"It went awesome. I got the job," said Cassandra.

Smiles and excitement filled the Exposition Center at State Fair Park for the hiring event.

"Being able to give people that experience of one-stop-shop was really important to us, and we were really hoping it’d give people an easy opportunity to get jobs at both places," said Jen Puerte of Wisconsin State Fair.

Summer Fair Job Fest hiring event on July 10.

With hundreds of positions open for both events, filling them is crucial to bring back the summer fun. The State Fair is looking for concert ushers, admissions and facilities workers.

"We see about 1,800 temporary workers that come in the 11 days of the fair, so we still have a number of positions hiring because we want to make sure that those roles are well filled," Puerte said.

As for Summerfest -- there's a big need for security workers.

"Security is 24 hours on the grounds, so we have positions for anything you may think you want," said Derrick Harris, the director of security at Milwaukee World Festival.

From all ages and skillsets, there's a role for everyone. Applicants are grateful for the convenient opportunity.

"Very easy I didn’t have to go all the way downtown and all the way this way," said Cassandra.

"I think it’s a really big job opportunity especially for people who are still finding jobs," said Toucherzong Lor.

If you missed the job fair but still want to apply, visit summerfest.com/jobs or WiStateFair.com .