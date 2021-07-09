Johnson Creek caregiver recognized for work at group home

Caregivers are such an important part of making sure those who need help get everything possible to live a comfortable and happy life. One caregiver in Johnson Creek is being recognized for her work at a group home.

In life, it's the little things that have the greatest impact.

"Like waking them up, doing all the personal care, getting them dressed for the day. I try to make every day, you know, the best for them, I really do," said Gabby Maier, Caregiver of the Year recipient.

Gabby Maier

Gabby Maier is a caregiver with ResCare, she works at a group home in Johnson Creek.

"All those little things that add up to make them have a better life," said Maier.

Maier's work earned her the 2021 Direct Support Professional of the Year by the American Network of Community Options and Resources. An award Bill and Pam Beck know she deserves.

"She’s very dedicated, she’s very trustworthy – she has a big heart, she really does. She’s very compassionate. She truly loves not only Jenny but all the residents and cares about them," said Bill and Pam Beck.

The Beck's daughter, Jenny, lives at the group home in Johnson Creek. Jenny is non-verbal. Over the last few years, the family has seen the relationship grow between the two.

"She can relate to Gabby. It’s hard to describe it but you know that connection is there, you know that strong bond is there between those two and we see it every time we're up there," said the Becks.

Gabby Maier with Jenny

The bond is seen with other residents too…

"I’m very thankful that Gabby is there. It gives me a lot of peace of mind, I know he’s safe and very well taken care of," said Sharon Maas, guardian of Arthur, who is cared for by Gabby.

Sharon Maas is the guardian of Arthur, another person under Maier's care at the group home.

"He is always very smiley when I see him with Gabby, even though he can’t talk he still has a lot of emotions. You can tell he just loves Gabby being there," said Maas.

Arthur

In the same way Maier loves working there.

"They are like a family, you know. We are with them every single day," said Maier.

A job so many are thankful for.

"We think of Gabby as one of our own, she’s like our daughter. We couldn't ask for a better fit," said the Becks.

Gabby started her work as a caregiver in 2014. She transitioned to working with ResCare in 2017 and has worked at the Johnson Creek group home for almost a year.