Wisconsin State Fair new food, beverage record set

The Wisconsin State Fair has broken its record for the number of new food and beverage options that will be available this year.

From Pizza Lumpia to Apple Pie Fries, there are 104 new food and beverage options that will be offered.

Fans can also search for things to try using the Wisconsin State Fair Food Finder.

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Returning food lovers can search the park for Sporkies and Drinkies finalists as well – the competitions highlighting some of the best the fair has to offer.