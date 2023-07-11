Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin State Fair new food, beverage record set

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Food and Drink
Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkies finalists announced

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced finalists for the 2023 Sporkies ahead of the iconic food competition's 10th anniversary. New this year, The Drinkies.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair has broken its record for the number of new food and beverage options that will be available this year.

From Pizza Lumpia to Apple Pie Fries, there are 104 new food and beverage options that will be offered.

Fans can also search for things to try using the Wisconsin State Fair Food Finder.

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair will begin Thursday, Aug. 3 through Sunday, Aug. 13. Returning food lovers can search the park for Sporkies and Drinkies finalists as well – the competitions highlighting some of the best the fair has to offer.