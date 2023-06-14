Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkies finalists announced for 2023

article

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced finalists for the 2023 Sporkies on Wednesday, June 14 ahead of the iconic food competition's 10th anniversary.

In honor of a decade of The Sporkies, the Wisconsin State Fair is also debuting a new competition: The Drinkies, a beverage competition that will "showcase the best of the best of the non-alcoholic drink category."

All The Sporkies and Drinkies items entered will be available for purchase during the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair. A 13-foot Spork or Drinkie statue will be displayed at all finalists’ locations.

Eight Sporkies finalists have been selected from 31 entries, and four Drinkies finalists have been selected from 11 entries. On Aug. 1, a panel of local celebrity judges will choose who wins the coveted Golden Spork and all-new Drinkie award. These dishes and drinks are judged on appearance, presentation, creativity, originality and, of course, taste. Descriptions and pictures of each entry, provided by Wisconsin State Fair, are available below.

Sporkies finalists

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake – WürstBar: A savory take on a sweet classic, the Beer Cheese Wisconsin Lava Cake sums up Wisconsin in one bite! These salted Milwaukee Pretzel Company slider buns are filled with famous beer cheese soup, topped with butter and pretzel salt, and drizzled with house-made hot honey and red pepper flakes.

Coastal Corn Nuggets – Tropics: Starting off with corn nuggets, these freshly deep-fried dough balls with sweet corn kernels in the center and a crispy shell exterior are the sweet and savory base. The Coastal Corn Nuggets are then smothered with a creamy white queso and topped with a homemade tropical slaw and a tangy pineapple-mango salsa. This hearty treat is finished by adding a dusting of cotija cheese!

Deep-Fried Apple Pie – Saz’s BBQ: The Deep-Fried Apple Pie takes homemade apple pie filling and sandwiches it between two slices of white bread dipped in sweet French toast batter. Next, deep-fry it to perfection and top with caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar. This "fair-ified" take on the classic campfire treat, a pudgy pie, brings you the flavors of a slice of apple pie in a fun new way!

Dill Pickle Donut – Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts: What started as an April Fool’s Day joke has taken off… welcome the Dill Pickle Donut! Get ready to bite into this hand cut yeast-raised donut "frosted" with a dill pickle juice whipped cream cheese and topped with thick cut dill pickles and a dill sprinkle!

Irish Dipper – Slim McGinn’s Irish Pub: In an effort to give fans what they’ve been asking for, the Irish Dipper was born! This delicious new Irish Onion Dip is made with cream cheese, Guinness beer, caramelized onions, and Irish cheddar, and then layered with classic Irish beef in Guinness gravy on a French roll to create a flavor bomb sandwich that will make everyone happy! Served with a souffle cup of Guinness gravy for dipping.

The Porkie – Camp Bar: This sundae is just the treat for you to enjoy while at the pig races! Featuring vanilla custard layered with cheesecake bites and hot fudge, The Porkie is topped with graham cracker crust, more hot fudge, warm caramel, a graham cracker cookie, and cherry. But it wouldn't be complete without a piece of Rupena’s candied bacon dipped in chocolate and rolled in sprinkles!

Sweet and Savory Funnel Cake "Fries" – Bud Pavilion: This dish pays homage to beloved Wisconsin State Fair staples in one decadent dish. Crispy and golden funnel cake "fries" are topped with savory cheese curds and crispy bacon pieces, then drizzled with rich chocolate sauce and a sweet cream cheese frosting glaze. The Sweet and Savory Funnel Cake Fries are sure to satisfy any craving for something sweet, salty, and indulgent.

Wisconsin Quesadilla – Mexican Grill: The Wisconsin Quesadilla is truly filled with the best of Wisconsin! Stuffed full of cheese curds, chunks of brats, grilled onions and peppers, and shredded cheese, this quesadilla is cooked to golden brown perfection and served with sour cream and salsa on the side.

Drinkies finalists

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte – Mashed Potatoes On-a-Stick: Cool off with an iced latte flavored with brown sugar, sweet potato purée, a dash of cinnamon, and brown sugar boba pearls! Garnished with a toasted marshmallow and a deep-fried sweet potato funnel cake nugget, the Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Iced Latte is sure to revive you on any day of the State Fair.

Cotton Candy Lemonade – Saz’s Miller High Life Pavilion: The Cotton Candy Lemonade is a delicious blend of cool lemonade with a sweet taste of blue cotton candy. Not only do you get a refreshing drink, but you also get a big cloud of cotton candy on top! Truly every State Fair kid's dream!

The Ferris Mule – Old Fashioned Sipper Club: The Ferris Mule is a non-alcoholic mule crafted with fresh blackberries, ginger beer, freshly squeezed lime juice, and agave nectar – all of which is hand shaken and poured over ice. Garnished with fresh blackberries, a rosemary sprig, and lime wheel, The Ferris Mule takes a summer classic drink and elevates it with a fresh Fair time twist!

Mango Tango Tajín – Caribbean Smoothees: The Mango Tango Tajín drink blends juicy mangoes with tangy pineapple to create the bottom layer. It’s then topped with a creamy strawberry smoothie layer! Finish it off with a sweet and spicy Chamoy sauce drizzled over top and sprinkled with a kick of Tajín seasoning for a perfect sweet and spicy combination.