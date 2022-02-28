Wisconsin State Fair: Nelly with Ginuwine set for Friday, Aug. 12

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced on Tuesday, March 1 that Nelly will perform at the State Fair Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Singer, dancer, and actor, Ginuwine, will open for Nelly.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 10 at 9 a.m. at WIStateFair.com. All seating for this show are reserved, and tickets will be $48, $50, and $52. Each ticket includes admission to the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair for the day of the show, when purchased in advance. 

Tickets are available for pre-sale for Friends of the Fair, a membership benefiting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. The non-profit organization helps support the Fair and State Fair Park initiatives. Become a Friend of the Fair by visiting WSFPFoundation.org.

In 2022, Wisconsin State Fair will celebrate 171 years of tradition. Its 11-day run is scheduled from Aug. 4 through Aug. 14.

