Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through Aug. 15

The Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 5. This year, it returns with 70 new foods and more than 100 musical acts -- and new COVID-19 precautions.

Additionally, Hunger Task Force is bringing back its opening day donation tradition. Fairgoers can donate two cans of peaches or pears, or make a cash donation at the gate to receive $2 admission from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Hunger Task Force is also offering a digital option this year, where fairgoers can make their donation and complete their order for the $2 ticket online. A minimum $10 donation is required per pair of tickets, the equivalent of a 50% discount off the gate admission price of $14. The online promotion is available through Thursday, Aug. 5 at 4 p.m. and is available at Hunger Task Force’s website: hungertaskforce.org/state-fair-2021.

Hours of operation

The Wisconsin State Fair will open at 11 a.m. daily and will close each night at 11 p.m., with the exception of the final Sunday, when the fair will close at 10 p.m.

Parking in State Fair Park lots will open at 10:30 a.m. daily, and agriculture and competitive exhibit competitions and shows that were scheduled prior to 11 a.m. will continue to take place. All food vendors, shopping, buildings and SpinCity will be open at 11 a.m.

Payment upon entry

To make entry more efficient and to continue to prioritize safety, parking and admissions purchased on-site will be cashless.

Fair officials strongly encourage fairgoers to purchase their general admission tickets prior to arriving at the fair to reduce lines for purchasing tickets and create a more seamless entrance process.

There are still several ways to purchase admission tickets in advance using cash or credit cards, including the State Fair Ticket Office and official retail partners. Fairgoers can also purchase admission tickets and more online at WiStateFair.com.

Health guidance

Masks will not be required at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair and individuals are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Additionally, because the fair takes place at the expansive 200-acre Wisconsin State Fair Park, the 2021 State Fair will not have capacity limits.

According to a new release, additional operational adjustments have been made for health and safety reasons. These include not selling new refillable souvenir cups or refilling past year’s cups. Various eating contests will not be held.

Visit the fair's website for information on all programming and operational adjustments.

