Wisconsin State Fair Job Fair set for Saturday, June 4
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Fair is seeking staff for this year's edition of the fair – and jobseekers are urged to attend the job fair on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
If hired, employees are required to work all 11 days (Aug. 4-Aug. 14) of the Wisconsin State Fair – and must be at least 16 years old.
A news release says there will be on-site interviews where applicants will fill out employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.
Jobs available at this year's fair include the following:
- Admissions - Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers
- Agriculture - Barn Laborers (18+), Outlot Attendants (18+), and Traffic Controllers (17+)
- Facility Services - Equipment Operators and Laborers
- Guest Services – Information Center Team Members
- Public Safety - Event Support Staff (18+) and Public Safety Officers (18+)
Job fair attendees should bring the following:
- Bring your resume if you have one, otherwise employment applications will be available for those who do not
- Proof of Eligibility to Work in the U.S. (Documents for I-9 verification)Driver License/ID Card, Birth Certificate, School ID, etc.
- Social Security Card (for payroll purposes)