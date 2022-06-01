Wisconsin State Fair Job Fair set for Saturday, June 4

article

The Wisconsin State Fair is seeking staff for this year's edition of the fair – and jobseekers are urged to attend the job fair on Saturday, June 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If hired, employees are required to work all 11 days (Aug. 4-Aug. 14) of the Wisconsin State Fair – and must be at least 16 years old.

A news release says there will be on-site interviews where applicants will fill out employment documents upon a successful interview. All applicants 18+ will need to pass a criminal background check.

Jobs available at this year's fair include the following:

Admissions - Concert Ushers, Ticket Sellers, and Ticket Takers

Agriculture - Barn Laborers (18+), Outlot Attendants (18+), and Traffic Controllers (17+)

Facility Services - Equipment Operators and Laborers

Guest Services – Information Center Team Members

Public Safety - Event Support Staff (18+) and Public Safety Officers (18+)

Job fair attendees should bring the following:

