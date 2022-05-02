Wisconsin State Fair 2022 deals

Wisconsin State Fair officials announced a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, Aug. 4 – 14.

$12 STATE FAIR TICKETS

Fairgoers can secure their tickets early and save with $12 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets , and Trig’s stores and Bank Five Nine branches. $12 State Fair tickets are on sale through June 30.

$35 SPINCITY 50 RIDE & GAME TICKETS

Fairgoers looking for big thrills can save 30% compared to individually purchased tickets with $35 SpinCity 50 Ride & Game Tickets vouchers. Vouchers are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office available now through July 29.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

$5 STATE FAIR BARGAIN BOOKS

The State Fair Bargain Book includes over 80 offers and nearly $300 worth of savings in 2022. The Bargain Book offers coupons from Fair partners and vendors for rides, games, food, beverages, gadgets, souvenirs and more. Discounted Bargain Book vouchers offer a $1 savings off the price during State Fair and are available for purchase online at WiStateFair.com or by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office through July 29.

$22 CREAM PUFF 6-PACKS

This Cream Puff discount is the sweetest deal. The $22 Cream Puff 6-Pack vouchers offer great savings off individually purchased Cream Puffs. Vouchers can be redeemed during State Fair at the Original Cream Puff Pavilion or Cream Puff Express locations. This delicious deal is available at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office now through July 29.

Advertisement

Online tickets and vouchers can be purchased via mail-order or print-at-home options. Service fees apply to online and State Fair Ticket Office orders. The State Fair Ticket Office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.