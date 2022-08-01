Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how

article

The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tickets for the Giant Slide normally cost $3. But thanks to UWM, all visitors need to do to get a free-ride voucher is the following:

Wear UWM gear or clothing with UWM’s school colors of black and gold.

Be one of the first 1,000 people to visit the UWM tent across from the Giant Slide on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

UWM will have other giveaways and information on upcoming family-friendly events at the university.

Staff will also be on hand to answer questions from prospective students.