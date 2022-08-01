Wisconsin State Fair Giant Slide: Ride free thanks to UWM, here's how
article
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair is one of the biggest draws for kids young and old. Now, the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) is giving away free rides on the Giant Slide – but only on Saturday, Aug. 6 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets for the Giant Slide normally cost $3. But thanks to UWM, all visitors need to do to get a free-ride voucher is the following:
- Wear UWM gear or clothing with UWM’s school colors of black and gold.
- Be one of the first 1,000 people to visit the UWM tent across from the Giant Slide on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
UWM will have other giveaways and information on upcoming family-friendly events at the university.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Staff will also be on hand to answer questions from prospective students.