Wisconsin State Fair Exploratory park offers slice of nature

From every kind of spinning ride to all sorts of foods fried and on a stick, you can find just about anything at the Wisconsin State Fair.

Believe it or not, that includes some peace and serenity, too.

"It’s pretty crazy hustle-bustle out there," said Craig Netemeyer. "A lot more relaxed."

Amid steaming concrete on a hot, busy day at the fair, you can find an oasis. Right across from the Original Cream Puff Pavilion, fairgoers will find an area that connects them to one of the main things that makes Wisconsin special.

"It’s awesome," said Megan Toms. "I love having them come out here and enjoy themselves and get outdoors."

It means trading views of the stream of people for a look at natives of the Milwaukee River.

"You have a concrete jungle out there, great smells great food great drinks, but in here you can just stop and look at fish," said Dana Porter with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

Porter said, for many, Exploratory Park is more than a place to get some shade.

"They walk in, and you see their eyes open up, and they realize, 'Oh my gosh there’s so much going on," she said.

With activities, games and animals, Exploratory Park is a way to learn about nature – and maybe learn some life lessons, too.

"For some kids, this is their first time actually seeing a fox up close or seeing a fish up close," said Porter. "The kids have been so excited. We actually had a young man earlier try to feed a snow cone to a bluegill."

You could see happiness all over faces of children like Grace Netemeyer, whose face paint fit the theme of the outdoors, with butterflies and flowers. She and her family explored the tucked-away part of the fair Friday.

"I like everything. It’s all really fun," she said.

"We love it because the kids can just be kids, and they love nature," said Kathy Clancy.

"You can see all of Wisconsin," said Craig Netemeyer. "You can see the animals, you can see the nature and you can also see all the fair food."

"Out We Go" is the DNR's theme at Exploratory Park this year. It will be open throughout the entire fair, which ends Sunday, Aug. 13