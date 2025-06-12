Wisconsin State Fair Sporkies, Drinkies finalists announced for 2025

The Brief The Wisconsin State Fair has revealed its finalists for the 2025 Sporkies & Drinkies. Winners of the 2025 competitions will be announced before the fair opens. Descriptions and pictures of each entry are available below.



The Wisconsin State Fair has revealed its list of finalists for the 2025 Sporkies & Drinkies on Thursday.

The backstory:

The Sporkies food competition, now in its 12th year, looks to celebrate vendors who create "next-level" bites for fairgoers. The Drinkies, back for a third year, are the non-alcoholic beverage counterpart to the competition.

Winners of the 2025 food-and-beverage competitions will be announced before the fair opens this year. Fairgoers should look for the 13-foot Golden Sporkies and Drinkies Statues outside each finalist and winner location when the time comes.

Descriptions and pictures of each entry, provided by Wisconsin State Fair, are available below.

Sporkies finalists

A Hunk A Hunk Elvis Donut Ice Cream Sandwich – Badger Bites: A Hunk A Hunk Elvis Donut Ice Cream Sandwich is a sweet and savory donut ice cream sandwich that would make The King proud. Enjoy a Grebe’s Bismark donut stuffed with a heaping scoop of Fat Elvis Ice Cream (banana ice cream swirled with salty peanut butter ripple and rich chocolate chips) and pressed for warm, gooey perfection. It’s topped with chocolate and peanut butter sauce, crispy bacon, and powdered sugar for the ultimate indulgence.

Blueberry Breakfast Bratwurst – Milwaukee Brat House: Blueberry Breakfast Bratwurst is a morning-meets-Wisconsin creation wrapped in fluffy pancake perfection. Usinger’s Blueberry-infused brat is nestled inside a flapjack and pairs perfectly with sweet and smoky house-made bourbon bacon jam. No matter what time of day, this is a breakfast lover’s dream!

Image 1 of 8 ▼ A Hunk A Hunk Elvis Donut Ice Cream Sandwich – Badger Bites (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Brat Rangoon – WürstBar: Brat Rangoon are a crave-worthy fusion of Wisconsin comfort and Asian street food. This unique German-Asian dish features crisp wonton wrappers filled with bratwurst, cream cheese, green onion, and melted cheese, deep-fried, and drizzle with house-made sweet and sour sauce. Topped with Nori Komi Furikake seasoning, these savory bites pack flavors together in every crispy crunch.

Gochujang Smashburger with Kimchi Bacon Jam – Blue Moon Tavern at the Park: Gochujang Smashburger with Kimchi Bacon Jam is a mouthwatering Korean-inspired burger bursting with heat, umami, and crunch. It features double smash patties layered with melty gouda, tangy gochujang sauce, crunchy cucumbers, and sweet-spicy kimchi bacon jam – all on a toasted brioche bun. Finished with fresh cilantro, it’s an unforgettable fusion of comfort food and global flavor!

Mexican Street Corn Pizza – Charlie's Pizza: Mexican Street Corn Pizza is a flavor fiesta inspired by the beloved flavors of elote. This bold and cheesy pizza features sweet corn, mozzarella, cotija cheese, spicy mayo, and fresh lime on a crispy, golden pizza crust. Topped with a lime, each slice is served hot and ready for tangy, creamy, and savory bites.

Pretzaroni Pizza Brat – Gertrude's Pretzels: Pretzaroni Pizza Brat is the delicious fusion of a pretzel, a pizza, and a bratwurst. A St. Joe’s Garlic Parmesan brat is wrapped in pretzel dough lined with pepperoni, baked to golden perfection, and finished off with homemade garlic parm topping. Served with a side of marinara, it’s cheesy, meaty, and totally Wisconsin.

S'mores Churro Fries – Saz's BBQ: S’mores Churro Fries turn your favorite campfire treat into a crispy, shareable dessert. Cinnamon-sugar churro fries are topped with gooey marshmallow creme, rich chocolate sauce, and crushed graham crackers. It’s a sweet, crunchy, and nostalgic treat that everyone will love!

Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia – Lumpia City: Ube Butter Banana French Toast Lumpia puts a twist on a traditional favorite sweet lumpia flavor called Turon. This Filipino-American dessert mashes up deep cultural roots and modern flavor made with caramelized bananas, syrup-soaked French toast, and rich purple ube butter, then deep-fried until golden and dusted with powdered sugar. Delicious for any meal of the day at the State Fair!

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Carnival Cooler – Tropics (Courtesy: Wisconsin State Fair)

Drinkies finalists

Carnival Cooler – Tropics: The Carnival Cooler is a bright pink drink that tickles the tastebuds with a mix of watermelon, pickle juice, and lemonade. Add zesty lime, Tajín, and the sweet heat of hot honey to create a bold mix of sweet, salty, tangy, and heat. Finish the drink off with a lime wedge on a carousel pick and fun straw for summer in a cup. NOTE: This drink can be made alcoholic for our 21+ Fairgoers.

Dirty Pancakes – Buzzy Badger: The Dirty Pancakes is a playful take on a dirty soda that tastes like breakfast in a cup! Root beer is mixed with vanilla creamer and maple pancake syrup, brown sugar popping boba, and then topped with whipped cream. Plus, breakfast lovers will rejoice as the straw is lined with mini pancakes for an on-the-go snack.

Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie – Caribbean Smoothees: The Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Smoothie is a decadent blend of fruity, nutty, and rich dessert flavors in one strikingly beautiful drink. A refreshing strawberry smoothie is layered inside a cup swirled with pistachio butter and chocolate topping, then garnished with shredded Kataifi and extra chocolate drizzle. This Insta-worthy twist on the viral Dubai chocolate trend is a can’t miss treat!

Purple Rain Refresher – Rock and Roll Beer Garden: Inspired by the glam and grit of rock legends, the Purple Rain Refresher is a show-stopping drink that captures the magic of a live show. This mix of Concord grape juice, tart lemonade, and grapefruit soda is topped with edible glitter and pop rocks that shimmer and crackle like the crowd at a headliner set. Plus, this drink changes color with each sip of shimmering blue and silver edible glitter!