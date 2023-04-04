Wisconsin election voter turnout, weather no deterrent: 'Get out there'

The severe weather threat Tuesday had the attention of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, but there weren't any issues at the polls.

Voters who spoke to FOX6 News said this election was too important to sit out. At Riverwest's Gordon Park Pavilion, some said they were not just voting for a person – they were voting for issues that affect their lives.

"It needed to be done, you know, and we have to do our part – rain, sleet or snow – we have to get out of here and do it," said voter Floyd Rowell.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race, in particular, was on voters' minds.

"Please get out and vote. It’s very important," said voter Rose Schnider. "You don’t think it’s important to you, but it is. It’s important to your kids, your grandparents, everyone."

Voters cast ballots at Gordon Park Pavilion in Riverwest

Voters were tasked with deciding between progressive Judge Janet Protasiewicz and conservative former Justice Daniel Kelly. The winner will weigh in on abortion rights and voting maps.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said voter turnout in spring elections typically falls somewhere between 12-20%, but there are years with higher turnout.

"In the last couple of years, we’ve seen 2019 for the April election there was a 27% voter turn out and in 2020 – which of course included a presidential preference – the turnout was at 35%," said Meagan Wolfe with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission predicts Tuesday's election will align closer with 2019 and 2020 in terms of voter turnout.

"I believe in the importance of it. I’m glad I voted," said voter Andre Quarino.

Voters said there is too much on the line to not have a say in the outcome of the race.

"I believe with everything that is going on in the world that everyone has to make their voices be heard. We can do signs and everything, but get out there and vote," Rowell said.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission said it is working with emergency management to monitor potentially severe weather. Officials said local election workers always have a plan in place to ensure voters, poll workers and election materials are safe in the event of an emergency.