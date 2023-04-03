Southeast Wisconsin severe weather threat; what you need to know

Another round of severe weather is possible Tuesday, April 4, with the greatest threat targeting a similar area to last Friday.

Tuesday Threat

Parts of southeast Wisconsin are under an enhanced risk (orange), slight risk (yellow), and a marginal risk (green) for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday Morning Threat

These outlooks are put together by the Storm Prediction Center and give a good idea as to who has the greatest threat for scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms.

There are a total of 3 rounds of potential strong/severe storms. Two of those rounds are expected Tuesday. The first is in the afternoon. Large hail and damaging wind will be the primary threat. These storms will be elevated meaning higher up in the atmosphere so that will shut off the tornado threat.

The second round is expected late Tuesday evening. The placement of the warm front will be an important dictating what type of severe weather we will see. Those along and south of the front will have the greatest threat for tornadoes. This will likely be across southern counties again, especially near the WI/IL border. Areas north of the warm front will have a higher risk for hail and wind threat. However, there is ia possibility tonight that the warm front makes it into southeast Wisconsin too late, meaning there wouldn't be a tornado threat at all. We will be monitoring this closely.

The third and final round of storms will move in during the mid and late morning hours of Wednesday as the cold front passes. There is better agreement that if supercells form on Wednesday, the atmosphere will be more conducive for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes.



Here is an overview of the three rounds and impacts below. Please make sure you are weather aware Tuesday and Wednesday. Have an action plan in place of what to do and where to go if severe weather is near and turn on emergency alerts on your cell phones as well as having devices charged if the power goes out.

The FOX6 weather experts will be here to give you the latest on what you need to know as these storms move through.

