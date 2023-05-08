Wisconsin shared revenue: Wauwatosa could get 98% more, Milwaukee 10%

More state money could be heading to your town for police, fire and roads, but some city leaders say it’s still not enough to avert a fiscal crisis. Wauwatosa will get 98% more shared revenue.

From streets to police, shared revenue is helping pay your town's bill. When your income tax is pulled out of your paycheck, or you spend money at the store, that tax money goes to the state, and the state then sends that money back to communities. For the first time since 2004, Wisconsin's shared revenue formulas are changing.

Wauwatosa would get 98% more in shared revenue if the Assembly Republican plan becomes law.

"This is a good start," said Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride. "It’s not a finish, so people shouldn’t think this solves all problems for all times for all communities. It’s going to be extremely helpful."

Right now, Wisconsin sends Wauwatosa $703,000 a year. Under the new proposal, it would get nearly $1.4 million.

"It’s a partial solution," said McBride. "It’s not a full solution. Although I’m grateful, we still have work to do because Wauwatosa, which is a pretty well-off community, will still go over the fiscal cliff in a few years if things aren’t changed."

McBride said they also need to be able to raise the property tax levy cap. Otherwise, cuts could come.

"Will garbage collections be affected?" said McBride. "Will snow plowing be affected? Will road paving be affected? We already can’t pave all the roads we have. We can’t keep up with the schedule we should."

Milwaukee will see a 10% boost in shared revenue, going from $217 million to $239 million.

"This would be the biggest increase in state support of local governments, frankly, in a generation," said Jerry Deschane, League of Wisconsin Municipalities.

It’s all based on the proposed new shared revenue proposals.

"Can I explain it in a five-second soundbite? No way," said Deschane. "They broke the formula down per capita, and right now, there’s a huge swing between small communities, large communities in what that per capita amount is. They tried to compress that, but at the same time, make sure that every city and village and town gets more, so that’s why you’re seeing these significant swings for some smaller communities and not so large swings for the bigger communities."

Thiensville will get 191% more, an extra $85,000. Village President Van Mobley said that would allow them to hire one more employee with benefits or repair roughly 1/8 a mile of a road. He said while it’s appreciated, it’s by no means a windfall.

Wauwatosa

For Wauwatosa, McBride said the new money might cover the cost of one firetruck.

The governor threatened to veto the proposal, saying it doesn’t give local communities enough.

The GOP plan also adds strings. For instance, the new money would only be able only for police, fire, EMS, public works and transportation.

