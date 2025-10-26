Wisconsin sex offender checks keep trick-or-treaters focused on fun

The Brief The Wisconsin DOC does random home visits on high-risk sex offenders. Agents will arrest any offenders who do not follow rules during trick-or-treat hours. The goal is to make sure families can focus on Halloween fun without worrying.



The Wisconsin Department of Corrections does random home visits on high-risk sex offenders during trick-or-treating hours. On Sunday, they stopped at several locations across the Milwaukee area.

Local perspective:

Halloween spirit – trick-or-treaters, pumpkin carving, candy – filled the streets of Greendale. Some houses even had treats for adults. And amid the fun, there was safety.

"We all keep our eye open. Everyone seems very conscientious," said resident Richard Trucks.

The Wisconsin DOC makes sure festivities are safe in a way not all parents think of. The department works with local law enforcement to monitor sex offenders who are on probation or parole.

Trick-or-treating in Greendale

"I feel a lot safer that they do that, because that’s really not top of mind," said Krukowski.

"I think it’s good they inform people, so we know how to maneuver after that," Picorelli said.

The Wisconsin DOC said sex offenders must keep their porch lights off during trick-or-treat hours and cannot hand out candy. Agents will arrest any sex offender who does not follow the rules.

"They shouldn’t have Halloween candy, they shouldn’t have Halloween decorations – anything that is going to draw or attract children to their residence," said Marnie Ohrmund, a Wisconsin DOC field supervisor.

Agents said they will perform roughly 200 home visits in Milwaukee County. The goal is to make sure families can focus on the fun without worrying about who is answering the door.

"Watch your kids, know what neighborhood they are going into and watch out for traffic," said Ohrmund.

What's next:

Wisconsin DOC agents will perform random home visits ahead of Milwaukee’s trick-or-treating on Friday. Law enforcement agencies encourage families – if you see something, say something.