Wisconsin serial sex assaults; Matthew Crockett sentenced to 18 years

article

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley announced on Friday, June 23 the sentencing of Matthew Crockett of Racine to 18 years in prison followed by 18 years of extended supervision.

The sentence comes following Crockett's guilty plea to three counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of false imprisonment in a case involving multiple previously backlogged sexual assault evidence kits.

Case details

In the complaint, Racine's Crockett was accused of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of false imprisonment.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint alleges the assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 in Kenosha. The complaint also mentions two other alleged assaults that occurred in Racine in 2014 and 2017. Multiple previously backlogged sexual assault kits were tested as part of the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative, linked, and led to today’s sentencing.

A news release says this investigation was the result of a joint effort by local, state, and federal partners, as well as a multidisciplinary team of criminal justice professionals at the Wisconsin Department of Justice from the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory (WSCL), Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), Division of Legal Services (DLS), Office of Crime Victim Services (OCVS), and Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA), and Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center. They were assisted by the Racine Police Department, Kenosha Police Department, Racine County District Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

For survivors looking for information about their sexual assault kit, contact the law enforcement agency where the assault was reported, a local sexual assault service provider, or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.