Sex assault kits tested; Racine man charged

article

A 46-year-old Racine man has been charged with multiple sexual assaults after previously backlogged sexual assault kits unveiled new evidence, the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced Thursday, May 20.

Prosecutors accuse Matthew Crockett of first-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and two counts of false imprisonment.

A criminal complaint alleges there were four assault involving two victims. The assaults happened Kenosha and Racine at different times between 2014 and 2017.

Multiple sexual assault kits, previously backlogged, were tested as part of the DOJ’s Sexual Assault Kit, linked and led to the charges.

For survivors looking for information about their sexual assault kit, contact the law enforcement agency where the assault was reported, a local sexual assault service provider, or the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services at 1-800-446-6564.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.