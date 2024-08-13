Wisconsin Senate District 4, Dora Drake wins Democratic primary

article

Wisconsin Rep. Dora Drake (D-Milwaukee) won Tuesday's partisan primary for Wisconsin Senate District 4, defeating fellow Democratic State Rep. LaKeshia Myers.

Drake now advances to the November election, where she will face no Republican opponent.

The Wisconsin Senate seat was long held by Lena Taylor, who resigned it this year when Gov. Tony Evers appointed her to serve as a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge.

The governor called a special election in July to fill the remainder of Taylor's term, which runs to January 2025, and the same two candidates ran.

Drake won the primary with 4,439 votes to Myers' 2,298. Drake told FOX6 she was not sure when she'll be sworn in to serve the rest of Taylor's term.