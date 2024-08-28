Wisconsin school bus drivers needed; shortages not as prevalent

The Brief School districts in Wisconsin in recent years have started the school year with fewer bus drivers than needed. For the 2024-25 school year, many school districts say the shortages are not as prevalent. There is always a need for more drivers, and some school district are offering nice bonuses to fill those slots.



In the last few years, a shortage of school bus drivers has caused chaos for some area school districts. As students head back to class for the 2024-25 school year, will this be a problem?

When it comes to navigating challenges behind the wheel, Shon Garner knows a thing or two.

"Anytime I feel like there’s a problem, I just pull over and control my bus," said Shon Garner, Lakeside bus driver for Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS).

Garner has spent several years driving for Lakeside Bus Company taking MPS students from point A to point B.

"I focus on the kids," Garner said.

In that time, there have definitely been some bumps in the road.

"When COVID hit and everything shut down, we just had a shortage of drivers," Garner said.

It is an issue that has impacted districts across the country over the past few years.

"We definitely adapted to the shortage," Garner said. Drivers like Garner have been assigned more routes.

"It allowed us to get more money, as far as driving for more schools," Garner said.

As for this school year, MPS officials say hiring has actually been a smooth ride.

"We can be on time for the first day of school," Garner said.

West Bend and Racine Unified School Districts also say they have had good luck recruiting drivers. Other district cannot say the same.

"That seems to be a continuing issue, as well as growing year to year," said Christopher Faust, Sheboygan Area School District Transportation Coordinator. "We don’t have enough drivers to provide bus services for everyone that wants it and is eligible for busing."

Even with a lack of people behind the wheel, the district still has a job to do.

"We are going to do what we do and provide safe transportation for our students," Faust said.

But the hope is drivers may ultimately sign up.

