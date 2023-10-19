Legislative map changes, Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court will hear a case trying to toss the state's current legislative maps ahead of the 2024 election.

Where voters live on those maps determines who they vote for and who represents them. At 35th and Congress in Milwaukee, for example, residents on a particular side of the street could be represented by either Evan Goyke, Supreme Moore Omokunde or Darrin Madison.

"This is our opportunity to get ahead of that, to amend the process, so that we can avoid that litigation, the time and the cost involved," said State Sen. Dan Knodl (R-Germantown).

Republicans introduced a bill to hand map-making power to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. The Legislature would then have the power only to vote yes or no.

"Nothing in this bill, as I understand it, guarantees that the current map would not be used in 2024, if this process failed to produce new maps," said State Sen. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit). "As we discussed, there could still be a stalemate under this. Nothing here forces the Legislature to approve a new map."

Wisconsin Supreme Court

"My understanding is if we reach an impasse by the end of January, then it would end up in the courts," said State Rep. Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua).

The Wisconsin Senate on Thursday heard public testimony on the proposal. The Assembly already passed it without a hearing. The Republican proposal would have the map-makers not favor a political party, someone or a group. It calls for making the districts compact and keeping municipalities together.

The 2020 census put Wisconsin at 5.8 million people. Divided by 99 Assembly districts, each should have roughly 59,000 people. One place that would likely be changing under the GOP proposal is Sheboygan. Right now, its population is 49,000 – or enough to get into one district; however, it is currently split into two. Republicans represent both districts in a city that votes majority Democrat.

Right now, Republicans have nearly a supermajority of the Legislature in a state where elections are usually razor-thin. Marquette University researcher John Johnson told FOX6 News last month the new maps would likely still favor Republicans.

Wisconsin Legislative map

"If you drew 99 seats, focusing on making them compact, following municipal boundaries, these kinds of criteria, you would still have a Republican advantage in a 50-50 year, but it would be smaller than the advantage that they currently have," he said. "Maybe more importantly, there would be a lot more competitive seats."

The lawsuit challenging the current maps asks that every seat be up for new elections in 2024, even those whose terms are supposed to extend through 2026. They filed the case right after the court flipped to liberal control.