Wisconsin probation agent stole money from supervisee: complaint

article

A former Wisconsin Department of Corrections probation agent is accused of money laundering, among other crimes, and court records show a warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday, May 17.

Prosecutors in Milwaukee County charged 39-year-old Thursday Booker with felony misconduct in office, theft, money laundering, forgery and misappropriating ID info.

A criminal complaint states Booker's duties as a probation agent included collecting payments from people who are on probation for court costs, supervision fees and restitution. Instead of relaying that money to the proper recipients, though, she's accused of keeping it and using it for personal expenses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The complaint states Booker spent all the money on things like food, retail and Amazon purchases – and there is "no evidence" that the payments were made to Booker. Even if they were, prosecutors said it would be a violation of DOC rules for Booker to accept it from someone she was supervising.

Prosecutors said Booker took $12,900 between May 2022 and October 2023.