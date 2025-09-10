article

The Brief A Brookfield man is charged in what federal prosecutors described as a "Phantom Hacker Scam." He and others are accused of conspiring to launder more than $1 million from elderly victims in multiple states. If you believe you or someone you know may have fallen victim to a similar scam, call the FBI at 414-276-4684.



A Brookfield man is charged in what federal prosecutors described as a "Phantom Hacker Scam" money laundering scheme. The charges were announced Tuesday.

Money laundering charges

A federal grand jury's indictment charges 41-year-old Ankurkumar Patel with one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of substantive money laundering.

Federal prosecutors said Patel and others conspired to launder more than $1 million from elderly victims in multiple states – including a Sheboygan victim of a "Phantom Hacker Scam."

What is a Phantom Hacker Scam?

A Phantom Hacker Scam is a type of fraud that primarily targets elderly victims, according to federal prosecutors. Participants pose as customer service agents with a company or government agency and falsely claim the victim's identity or back account has been hacked or compromised.

The fraudster then refers the victim to a co-conspirator, prosecutors said, who poses as a law enforcement agent and directs the victim to move money – usually in the form of cash or physical gold – to a third-party or government account for safe keeping. The co-conspirator then coordinates the transfer of funds to other participants in the scheme who act as couriers.

If you believe you or someone you know may have fallen victim to a similar scam, call the FBI at 414-276-4684.