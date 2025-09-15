Wisconsin Olympic speedskater Tony Goskowicz faces cancer, needs support
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - Former U.S. Olympic speedskater Tony Goskowicz, a New Berlin Eisenhower graduate, is facing a major health battle.
What we know:
Goskowicz has a specific form of lung cancer that has recently spread to his spine. He is currently hospitalized and in need of emotional and financial support.
Goskowicz was the 1995 World Junior 500-meter champion.
What you can do:
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist with his care.
The Source: The information in this post was collected and produced by FOX6 News.